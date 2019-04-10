Home

ROBERT W. BOWSER

ROBERT W. BOWSER Obituary
BOWSER ROBERT W.

Age 83, of Plum Boro., on Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Marlene L. (Ratkiewicz); loving father of Robin (the late Daniel) and Dawn Bowser; grandfather of Tiffany (Matthew) Harmuth and Anthony Bowser; great-grandfather of James Robert and Ariabella; brother of Glenn Bowser, Bonnie Taylor and Nancy Miller; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and graduated from W&J University where he lettered in three sports. His great-grandchildren were the light of his life. Friends received, Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Joy Church. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
