BRUCKER ROBERT W.
On May 21, 2019, age 77, of Indiana Twp. Beloved husband of 45 years to the late Margaret J. Brucker; loving father of Debbie Headley (Ed Beam), Gail Feola (Mike) and Robert D. Brucker (Lisa); grandfather of Monica and Scott Cressley, Charlie and Stephanie Specht, and Lori Danielle Brucker; brother of Kenneth (Diane) Brucker and the late Milton (surviving Lorrie) Brucker; also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Robert proudly served in the Navy from 1958-1962 and was a machinist for Carl Strutz Fabricating for over 36 years. Friends received Friday, 6-8 at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. Interment will be held Saturday at Lakewood Memorial Park at 10 a.m. PLEASE MEET AT CEMETERY.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019