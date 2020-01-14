Home

Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
ROBERT W. HANNAH

ROBERT W. HANNAH Obituary
HANNAH ROBERT W.

Age 76, of N. Fayette Twp., Oakdale, PA, at his residence on Sunday afternoon, January 12, 2020. A son of the late Phyllis (Cheesebrough) and Elmer Hannah; beloved husband to Nancy (Palas) Hannah; father of John (Susan) Hannah and the late Jeff Hannah and his wife Dana, who survives; grandfather of Rene (Cory) Taddo, Kirk Hannah, and Cole Hannah; brother of Daryl "Doe" (Howard) Davis, Karen (Robert) Tigner, and Elizabeth (Edward) Statts. Bob was the owner of Hannah & Cheesebrough Transportation Company for the West Allegheny School District with 25 years of service.  Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, 724-695-7332 on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 11 a.m. followed by Interment Robinson's Run Cemetery, McDonald, PA. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to Montours Presbyterian Church, 3151 Mountours Church Rd., Oakdale, PA 15071.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
