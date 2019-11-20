Home

Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-321-0495
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Boniface Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
Age 94, on Monday, November 18, 2019. Of Spring Hill/ City View.  Beloved husband of the late Betty Lober. Loving Father of Chuck (Diane) Lober. Pap Pap of Christina (Brad) Blake. Brother of Ralph Lober. Preceded in death by five siblings. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation Thursday, 2-7 p.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME. A Funeral Mass Of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Church. Arrangements by STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 920 Cedar Ave. (across from AGH)

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
