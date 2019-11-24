|
|
OWENS, SR. ROBERT W.
Age 87, of Ohio Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday morning November 22, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side. Beloved husband of 60 years to Rose Marie (Donovan) Owens. Proud father of Bob Owens, Jr., Ron Owens, Rick Owens, Kathy (Joe) Primyon, and Karen (Chris) Kotar. Survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Robert proudly served our Country as a paratrooper in the United States Army during the Korean War. At age thirteen, he started helping his father in the family excavating business (Owens Excavating) and running the business throughout his career. Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at THE MCDONALD-LINN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, LLC., 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202. The Funeral Service will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. in The Mount Nebo United Presbyterian Church, 1828 Roosevelt Road Sewickley, PA 15143. Burial will follow after the Funeral Service in the Mount Nebo Cemetery. Please meet at the Church on Monday at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to The Mt. Nebo United Presbyterian Church. Please view the online guestbook www.mcdonald-linn.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019