Age 45, of Plum, formerly of Indiana, PA passed away on June 5, 2019.   Beloved husband of Catherina  Perott;  loving father of  Gabriella Perott; son of Katherine and the late Robert J. Perott; son-in-law of Gino and Josephine DiNardo.  He was also preceded in death by sister, Heather Perott.  He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many cousins.  Bobby was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, softball, and baseball.  Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a blessing service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 7, 2019
