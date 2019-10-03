Home

Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
PETOCK ROBERT W. "PETE"

Age 58, of Findlay Twp., Imperial, PA, peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. A son of the late Harry and Betty (Schultz) Petock, Sr.; beloved husband of Nadine (Cronin) Petock; stepfather of Bryanna Ferry; brother of Janet (James) Hertzer, Catherine (Michael) Penton, Harry (Susan) Petock, Jr., and Sam Petock; also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, 724-695-7332 on Friday, October 4, 2019, between the hours of 2-8 p.m. where a Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 12 noon followed by interment St. Columbkille R.C. Cemetery. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
