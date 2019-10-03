|
PETOCK ROBERT W. "PETE"
Age 58, of Findlay Twp., Imperial, PA, peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. A son of the late Harry and Betty (Schultz) Petock, Sr.; beloved husband of Nadine (Cronin) Petock; stepfather of Bryanna Ferry; brother of Janet (James) Hertzer, Catherine (Michael) Penton, Harry (Susan) Petock, Jr., and Sam Petock; also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, 724-695-7332 on Friday, October 4, 2019, between the hours of 2-8 p.m. where a Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 12 noon followed by interment St. Columbkille R.C. Cemetery. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019