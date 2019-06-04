Home

ROBERT W. "BOB" RIDGE

Age 80, of Washington Township, formerly of Springdale, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at home. Born April 2, 1939 in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late William A. Ridge and Elizabeth (Pastor) Ridge. Bob was a graduate of Scott High School, and worked as a bus driver for the Port Authority of Pittsburgh for many years. He is survived by his wife, Judy A. (Larkin) Ridge; as well as children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. For a more detailed obituary, or to send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 4, 2019
