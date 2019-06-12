SPELLMAN ROBERT W.

Age 70 of Franklin Park, on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Born on December 26, 1948 in New York City the son of Maurice and Ethel (FitzRandolph) Spellman; beloved husband of Diane (Herring) Spellman; dear father of Deana Wilmoth, David (Ann) and Robert (Kristen) Spellman; proud grandfather of Timothy and Emily Wilmoth, David and Hannah Spellman, James and Alyssa Spellman; brother of Alice Carlino. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Franklin Park, PA 15143, where a service will be held 7:30 p.m. Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Bob was in the U.S. Army and served a one year tour in Vietnam. Bob started his career as a field engineer for Westinghouse and worked his way to be a Vice President of Emerson Electric PWS. He always felt that his most important accomplishment was his great family who he loved and cherished more than anything. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to , 600 River Ave., Suite 900, Pgh., PA 15212. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.