Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
3616 Mt. Troy Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA
ROBERT W. SUCHANEK Sr.

ROBERT W. SUCHANEK Sr. Obituary
SUCHANEK, SR. ROBERT W.

Age 92, of Reserve Twp., on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rose S. (Stancec) Suchanek; loving father of Robert W. Suchanek, Jr.; dear grandfather of Kristen Suchanek. There will be no public visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church, 3616 Mt. Troy Rd., Pgh., PA 15212. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Arrangements entrusted to the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC. - Troy Hill. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from July 4 to July 5, 2019
