WALKER, JR. ROBERT W.
Age 75, of Irwin, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved husband of 51 years of Judith A. (Levendusky) Walker; loving father of Kristen A. (John Jarzynka) Walker, Robert W. (Rebekah) Walker III and John W. (Sharon Cook) Walker; devoted grandpap of Michaela, Olivia and Robert; also survived by numerous cousins. Per Robert's request, there will be no visitation. Funeral will be private. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020