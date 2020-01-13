Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
Robert Walker
Resources
1944 - 2020
Robert W. Walker Jr. Obituary
WALKER, JR. ROBERT W.

Age 75, of Irwin, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved husband of 51 years of Judith A. (Levendusky) Walker; loving father of Kristen A. (John Jarzynka) Walker, Robert W. (Rebekah) Walker III and John W. (Sharon Cook) Walker; devoted grandpap of Michaela, Olivia and Robert; also survived by numerous cousins. Per Robert's request, there will be no visitation. Funeral will be private. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
