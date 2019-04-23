|
ZORN ROBERT W.
Age 89, on Sunday, April 21, 2019 of Whitehall. Husband of the late Donna J. (Steving) Zorn; father of Robert J. (Kimberly) Zorn of Lincoln Place and Sandi (Dean) Winkowski of Castle Shannon; grandfather of Ashley (Greg) Gillen, Brittany Winkowski and Melanie Wehrer; great-grandfather of Mason and Colton. Proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Bob enjoyed working on his cars, gardening and spending time at his cottage in Pymatuning. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at Noon in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church. Everyone please meet at church. Please send condolences to:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019