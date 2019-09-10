|
JOHNSON ROBERT WALTER
Robert Walter Johnson, of Allegheny West, formerly of Murrysville, died on August 20, 2019. Born June 15, 1943, to Robert and Martha Johnson of Boalsburg, PA, he was married for 48 years to the late Michele Potisek Johnson, with whom he raised his only daughter, Quinn. Robert earned his degree from Pennsylvania State University in Engineering and ultimately became a Certified Hydraulic Engineer working in both engineering and sales. He will be remembered for his great love for his wife, daughter and grandchildren, his lifelong fascination with how all things work, his beloved 1959 Triumph, and the unique house he and his wife designed and built in Allegheny West. He is survived by his daughter, Quinn Johnson (with husband Brian Edleman) of Highland Park; and grandchildren, Archer and Bode. His only brother, Craig, passed away on August 27, 2019. The family will hold a private celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Robert's name to The ALS Association, Western Pennsylvania Chapter.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019