DiDAY ROBERT WAYNE

On Tuesday, February 5, 2019, Robert Wayne DiDay took his heavenly trip at the age of 84. He courageously fought his long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pulmonary Fibrosis. Robert was predeceased by his parents, William Wayne DiDay and Mary Ann Siembieda DiDay, his brother, Francis DiDay and his two infant sons Robert James and Christopher Gilmore. After graduation from Moon Township High School in 1958, he served our country in a special unit of the Armed Forces in England. While attending the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, he worked as a welder and later as a freelance graphic artist and designer for Film Graphics Studio and Westinghouse Headquarters in Pittsburgh. Bob was a member of the Coraopolis United Methodist Men and Chancel Choir, an Eagle Scout Leader, and International Alpha Delta Kappa Association. He was known for his beautiful lawn, his shiny black Cadillacs, his photography, his spiffy attire, his wonderful sense of humor and especially his Great Hugs. He loved traveling all fifty states and many countries using his "talented" foreign accents. "Bobby" was a kind and thoughtful man who faithfully supported and loved his family and friends. He is survived by Rebecca Pezzo DiDay , his true love and devoted wife; his two "children by heart", Nicole Elizabeth Barefoot, Christopher Thomas Barefoot and Trang Pham Shouse; his Godchildren, Lynn Nagy Hogue, Becky Guerra and Lori Guerra; his sister-in-law, Christina D'Alesandro Oberfield of Seattle. Uncle Bob also leaves behind, his many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. This kind and thoughtful man will continue to be a role model and inspiration to all who knew and loved him. Bob's family would like to thank his wonderful neighbors and friends, his caregivers from the Aspire Palliative Care and the Hospice Team from the Allegheny Health Network. Visitation will be Saturday, February 9, 6-8 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 12:30-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S FUNERAL HOME at 867 5th Ave., Coraopolis, PA. There will also be a viewing at Coraopolis United Methodist Church at 1206 Ridge Ave., Coraopolis, PA on Monday, February 11, 9-10 a.m. followed by a celebration service of Bob's life. The interment will be at the Coraopolis Cemetery. Donations can be made in Robert's name to the Coraopolis United Methodist Church elevator fund or West Hills Area Food Bank.