|
|
REESE, SR. ROBERT WILLIAM
Age 78, of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Beloved husband for 60 years of Irene (LeRoy). Loving father of Robert, Jr. (Deborah), David Reese, Lori Reese Cassel, and the late Louann Irene Reese. Proud grandfather of Alex Cassel and R.J. Reese. Brother of Linda Dusky (Glen), and the late Daniel Reese, Jr.; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where a blessing service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Bob was a proud member of Teamster's Local 249 and had a long career at Yellow Freight.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020