John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Theresa of Kolkata Parish, Resurrection Church
Brookline, PA
ROBERT ZIEGLER Obituary
ZIEGLER ROBERT

Age 62, peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, of Overbrook. Beloved husband of 30 years to Mary (Meade); loving father of Megan (Justin Black) and Ryan Ziegler; devoted dog dad to Tootsie Marie; son of the late Robert and Mildred (Rechtorik) Ziegler; brother of Terri McCartney and the late Rose O'Brien; brother-in-law of Dennis O'Brien.  Bob will also be missed by his in-laws, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 10:30. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Kolkata Parish, Resurrection Church, Brookline at 11:30 a..m. In lieu of flowers, Bob would insist on everyone doing something fun with someone they love. Please send condolences to www.johnflslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019
