ZIEGLER ROBERT
Age 62, peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, of Overbrook. Beloved husband of 30 years to Mary (Meade); loving father of Megan (Justin Black) and Ryan Ziegler; devoted dog dad to Tootsie Marie; son of the late Robert and Mildred (Rechtorik) Ziegler; brother of Terri McCartney and the late Rose O'Brien; brother-in-law of Dennis O'Brien. Bob will also be missed by his in-laws, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 10:30. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Kolkata Parish, Resurrection Church, Brookline at 11:30 a..m. In lieu of flowers, Bob would insist on everyone doing something fun with someone they love. Please send condolences to www.johnflslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019