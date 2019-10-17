|
STERNE ROBERTA B.
Age 95 of Verona, passed away on October 10, 2019. She was born on June 2, 1924 in Los Angeles, CA, to Norman and Corinne (Clements) Bradshaw. Beloved wife of the late Colin Sterne; loving mother of Robin (Richard Godec) Sterne, Hilary (Stephen Reynolds) Sterne, and Alison (Michael) Frederick; grandmother of Malec Heermans, Dustin Godec, and Tynan Reynolds; great-grandmother of Kilie Godec and Enid Heermans. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, June Lambert and Richard Bradshaw. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Longwood at Oakmont, 500 Coxcomb Hill Rd., Route 909, Verona, PA 15147. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund in memory of Roberta. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019