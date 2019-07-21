Home

ROBERTA BERNICE (BESEK) WEHE

Passed away peacefully in her home in Ohio on May 7, 2019. Born August 18, 1929. She was the daughter of Rita Haag Besek Slessinger Krebs and the stepdaughter of William Slessinger. Wife to Fred Wehe, who preceded her, Roberta is survived by four sons; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Roberta expressed her creative talents often in sewing, calligraphy and stained glass works. Before she and Fred retired to Florida, Roberta was very active as a volunteer in Family House Shadyside. She will be remembered in countless ways and is being placed in her final resting spot in the Haag's family plot in Calgary Cemetery on July 26, 2019.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
