ROBERTA (DOUGLASS) HODGKISS

ROBERTA (DOUGLASS) HODGKISS Obituary
HODGKISS ROBERTA (DOUGLASS)

Age 82, of Robinson Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of 64 years to Robert Hodgkiss; dear mother of Douglass Hodgkiss, Kim (Dave) Gasparovich, Robyn (Tom) Davic, and Erin Hodgkiss and the late Robert and Scott Hodgkiss; also survived by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Robert and Wesley Douglass and the late Carol Heiler and Jeanie Thomas. Roberta was a special aunt of Jill Tilford. Private Services and Visitation were entrusted to the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Please view the family's online guestbook: www.musmannofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
