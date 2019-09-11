|
|
HUMPHIRES ROBERTA J. (HUNKELE)
Age 60, unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of John M. Humphries; loving mother of Jessica Roberts and Lindsey Leskowak; dear grandmother of Nora, Thomas, Charlotte and Hattie Leskowak. Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-730 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212-Troy Hill where a blessing service will be celebrated Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019