Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-4193
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
ROBERTA J. (HUNKELE) HUMPHIRES

ROBERTA J. (HUNKELE) HUMPHIRES Obituary
HUMPHIRES ROBERTA J. (HUNKELE)

Age 60, unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of John M. Humphries; loving mother of Jessica Roberts and Lindsey Leskowak; dear grandmother of Nora, Thomas, Charlotte and Hattie Leskowak. Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-730 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212-Troy Hill where a blessing service will be celebrated Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Please visit her online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
