Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERTA TRAINOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERTA J. "SIS" TRAINOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERTA J. "SIS" TRAINOR Obituary
TRAINOR ROBERTA "SIS" J.

Age 83, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of John P. Trainor; mother of Jimy J. Trainor; sister of William (the late Helen) Russo, Jr., Edward (Angela) Russo and Shirley (Russell) Biondo; grandmother of Mary Sprague; great-grandmother of Aurora and Guinevere "Gwen"; daughter of the late William, Sr. and Marie Russo; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Roberta traveled to Germany and many states throughout the US while her husband was in the army. After settling in Plum after his retirement, "Sis" worked at Gold Circle, Grants and Burlington. She loved spending time with family, especially with the kids. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers and staff at Presbyterian Senior Care, Woodside Place and the Willows for all of their loving care while she was with them. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road), Penn Hills Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the blessing service at 8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Download Now