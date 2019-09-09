|
|
TRAINOR ROBERTA "SIS" J.
Age 83, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of John P. Trainor; mother of Jimy J. Trainor; sister of William (the late Helen) Russo, Jr., Edward (Angela) Russo and Shirley (Russell) Biondo; grandmother of Mary Sprague; great-grandmother of Aurora and Guinevere "Gwen"; daughter of the late William, Sr. and Marie Russo; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Roberta traveled to Germany and many states throughout the US while her husband was in the army. After settling in Plum after his retirement, "Sis" worked at Gold Circle, Grants and Burlington. She loved spending time with family, especially with the kids. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers and staff at Presbyterian Senior Care, Woodside Place and the Willows for all of their loving care while she was with them. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road), Penn Hills Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the blessing service at 8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019