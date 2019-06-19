|
SABOW ROBERTA JANE (MORFORD)
Age 80, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Flower Mound, TX. Wife of the late Richard M. Sabow; mother of Diane Sabow Szydlik (David) of Double Oak, TX and Debra Sabow Laird (late Michael) of Front Royal, VA; sister of George W. Morford (Fearby) of Creve Coeur, MO and Nancy E. Hartge (G. Keith) of Morrisville, NC; also by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21st. at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall, where a service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roberta's name to Cross Timbers Rehabilitation And Healthcare Center, Attn: Bill Cownan or Drew Parnham, 3315 Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound, Texas 75028.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019