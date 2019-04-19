|
BAUMAN ROBERTA L.
Age 74, of Pittsburgh, passed away suddenly on April 15, 2019. Roberta is survived by her beloved husband, Martin E. Bauman; cousins, Michael Eisel and Patti Stewart; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Leaetta; and father, Robert Kramer. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, 2-7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 12 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. A Committal Service to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 718 Hazelwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019