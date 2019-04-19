Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
ROBERTA L. BAUMAN

ROBERTA L. BAUMAN Obituary
BAUMAN ROBERTA L.

Age 74, of Pittsburgh, passed away suddenly on April 15, 2019. Roberta is survived by her beloved husband, Martin E. Bauman; cousins, Michael Eisel and Patti Stewart; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Leaetta; and father, Robert Kramer. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, 2-7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 12 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. A Committal Service to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 718 Hazelwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
