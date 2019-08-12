|
LOBDELL ROBERTA "ROBIN" (SEXTON)
Age 71, of South Fayette, formerly of Westwood, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Whitney Lobdell for 44 years; loving mother of Adam (Emily) Lobdell and Caitlin (Corey) Bauman; treasured grammy of Shae, Lily, and Remi Bauman; caring sister of John (MaryBeth) Sexton, Tim (Bobbie) Sexton, and Colleen (Ed) Smith; daughter of the late Bernice and Jack Sexton; stepdaughter of the late Elwood Emory; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Robin was the matriarch of her family, always able to bring everyone together for family events. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, ability to talk to anyone, and most of all love of family. Robin will be truly missed by all who knew her. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and Family are welcome at 430 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Monday 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10 a.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland, Green Tree. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019