|
|
SZPARA ROBERTA LYNN (THOMAS)
After a fierce battle against metastatic breast cancer, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones in the comfort of her own home. She leaves behind her husband, Brandon; son, Evan John; twin daughters, Brynn Hope and Blake Rose. Roberta was born on December 20, 1976 in Pittsburgh, PA to Charles and Sally Thomas. She grew up in a loving family with her brother, Adam. She graduated from Brentwood High School. She went on to receive a degree in Human Resource Management from Slippery Rock University, where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She married fellow Brentwood alum Brandon on September 30, 2005. They settled in Baldwin, PA where they were raising their three children together. Roberta loved to travel, and was able to visit many different places in her short 42 years.She enjoyed camping with her husband and children, watching her son play hockey, watching her twin daughters cheer, weekends away with her girlfriends, shopping with her mom, and spending time with her MANY friends. She was an avid reader and couldn't resist a good Lifetime movie. Through her experience with cancer, she became involved with numerous support groups and charities, and met many friends who battled her same disease. She was an advocate for metastatic breast cancer research and participated in events that focused on the need for research, not just awareness. Two causes near to her heart were Young Women's Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation (YWNCF) and Drop the Puck on Cancer. Roberta is survived by her husband and children, as well as her parents, Charles and Sally (Tannehill); and brother, Adam (Tina); in-laws, Edward and Marilyn (Barnett); Brandon's siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 24 and 25, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held in the Chapel on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either of these organizations that helped Roberta and her family during her 11 year cancer journey: Drop the Puck on Cancer, a local organization who helps families affected by cancer. Drop The Puck, 1905 Shelly Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 @dropthepuckoncancer.com or Young Women's Breast Cancer Foundation, another local organization dedicated to assisting young women with breast cancer and providing a support group in the Pittsburgh area @ywbcaf.org. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019