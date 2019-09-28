|
|
SCANLON ROBERTA M (SUCCOP)
Age 72, passed away September 15, 2019, in Loveland, CO surrounded by family. Roberta was born in 1947 in Crafton, PA. She graduated from Canevin High School in 1965 and raised her children in Mt. Lebanon. Roberta lived her later years in Colorado near her son and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christen Scanlon and parents, Robert and Mary Succop. She is survived by her daughter, Erin Scanlon (Douglas Jenks); son, Brian (Jill) Scanlon; six beloved grandchildren; siblings, Gail Gillis, Patricia (Mike) Naughton, Robert Succop, and Bill (Luanne) Ryan, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. Roberta touched all who knew her with her gentle, loving heart. Condolences can be shared at www.kibbeyfishburn.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019