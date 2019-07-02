Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory - Roebuck
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
ROBERTA MILESKI
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John’s Lutheran Church Sanctuary
ROBERTA MICHELINE RODKEY MILESKI


1952 - 2019
ROBERTA MICHELINE RODKEY MILESKI Obituary
MILESKI ROBERTA MICHELINE RODKEY

Spartanburg, SC - Age 67, wife of John G. Mileski, died Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1952 to the late Robert M. and Rose Mae Intorre Rodkey. Roberta's spiritual gift was hospitality. She was a good and faithful servant of the Lord and an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, ELCA. In addition to her husband of 46 years, she is survived by her son, Gregory Mileski (Jennifer), of Boston, MA; two daughters, Rosanne Bernstein (Michael), of Spartanburg, and Rachel Mileski, of Spartanburg; three nephews, Jason Buterbaugh, of Pittsburgh, PA, Eric Buterbaugh, of Hoboken, NJ, and Brian Buterbaugh, of New York, NY. Roberta was blessed with three grandsons and two granddaughters. She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret R. Woodfill. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the fellowship hall of St. John's Lutheran Church. A funeral service will follow, at 2:00 p.m., in the church sanctuary officiated by Pastor Mike Shackelford. A reception in the Parish Life Center will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.comDUNBAR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 2, 2019
