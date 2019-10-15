|
TOBICZYK ROBERTA W.
Age 81, of Pleasant Hills, died peacefully at home on October 12, 2019. A proud native of West Newton, she was the daughter of Victor and Mary Weisgerber. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick W. Tobiczyk; devoted mother of Elizabeth (Beth) Winters (Tom) of Elgin, IL, Elaine (Tom) Matticks of Shippenville, David (Kimberly) Tobiczyk of Whitehall, and John (Deana) Tobiczyk of Scott Township. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joel Matticks of Mt. Washington, John Matticks of Shippenville, Kathryn Matticks of Fairfax, VA, Sam Tobiczyk of Whitehall, and Olivia and Nathan Tobiczyk of Scott Township. A sister, Rita Crannell survives in Greendale, WI. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Genevieve; brothers, John (Jack) and Charles Weisgerber; and her sister, Mary Elizabeth Fitzhenry. She was employed by J.C. Penney, and later retired from Walmart in West Mifflin. She loved politics and sports and was a devoted Steelers, Pirates, Penguins, and Pitt fan. She also was a big history buff and would spout facts about all U.S. Presidents. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. in the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019