Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:15 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERTO MARINELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERTO MARINELLI


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERTO MARINELLI Obituary
MARINELLI ROBERTO

Age 95, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, born on June 7, 1924 in Petrella Tifernina, Italy. Beloved husband of 73 years to Concetta (Atenisio) Marinelli; loving father of Riccardo (Marie) Marinelli and the late Nicholas (the late Maureen) Marinelli; caring grandfather of Robert (Valerie), Gabrielle and Michael Marinelli; son of the late Nicola and Carmela (Prisco) Marinelli; brother of Carlo and the late Edmundo, Amelia, Teresa, Tomas and George. Also survived by nieces, nephews and their families. Roberto worked for PAWC for 39 years until his retirement and he enjoyed gardening. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at Noon. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERTO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -