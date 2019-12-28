|
|
MARINELLI ROBERTO
Age 95, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, born on June 7, 1924 in Petrella Tifernina, Italy. Beloved husband of 73 years to Concetta (Atenisio) Marinelli; loving father of Riccardo (Marie) Marinelli and the late Nicholas (the late Maureen) Marinelli; caring grandfather of Robert (Valerie), Gabrielle and Michael Marinelli; son of the late Nicola and Carmela (Prisco) Marinelli; brother of Carlo and the late Edmundo, Amelia, Teresa, Tomas and George. Also survived by nieces, nephews and their families. Roberto worked for PAWC for 39 years until his retirement and he enjoyed gardening. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at Noon. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019