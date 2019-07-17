WAREHAM ROBIN LYNN

Age 55, of Murrysville went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2019 after a courageous three and a half year battle with cancer. Robin was an inspiration to everyone around her during her battle. Robin was born July 9, 1964 in Washington, PA. She graduated with a BS in nursing from Alderson Broaddus College followed by a 30+ year career as a pediatric nurse at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Robin's greatest joys in life were her two boys, caring for children during her nursing career and her love for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Robin is survived by her husband of 24 years, Jeff of Murrysville; her prize possessions, sons, Matthew and Michael; her loyal companion, Mya who never left her side during her battle; her parents, Larry J. and Tillie Simpson of Washington, PA; her brother, Larry J. (Beth) Simpson, Jr. of Washington, PA; her sister, Kimberly Reigle of Madison, OH; her sister, Allyson (Mike) Hazzard of Alexandria, VA; her loving nieces, Abigail, Hilary, Hannah, Charlotte, Melynda, Maddie, Claire, Olivia, Lauren, Meaghan and Rae Lynn; her sisters-in-law, Susan (Greg) Nestor and Nancy Wareham. Please celebrate Robin's life at Cornerstone Ministries Church, Export, PA on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. followed by a luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Serving other Souls (SOS) at www.servingothersouls.org. Please write Robin Wareham in the check memo or to the " V " Foundation. Interment will be private in Murrysville Cemetery. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.