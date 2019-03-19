MONTELEONE ROCCO JOSEPH

Age 2, of Penn Township, lost his battle with Leukemia on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Rocco was a happy little boy, funny and so kind. He had a special magic that made everyone he met fall in love with him. He loved Daniel Tiger and Elmo and wrote his own lyrics to an original "Elmo" song. He loved to sing and dance, read books, play dough and bubbles. He had many friends young and old. The world was a better place because of him. Beautiful boy of Brandon and Michelle (Berg) Monteleone; beloved grandson of Stephen and Janice Kovacs of Canfield, OH and Robert Jr. and Janet Berg of Hopewell. Loved by Robert Berg III (Uncle Rob & Aunt Jaime) of Lakewood, CO, Andrea Powell (Aunt Andi) of Thompsons Station, TN; Courtney and Michael Bordonaro (Aunt Courtney and Uncle Mike) of Chesterland, OH and Zachary and Mallory Kovacs (Uncle Zack and Aunt Mallory) of Mentor, OH. Cousins Shane and Peyton Powell, Sophia Bordonaro, Jess (Ryan) DeLouis and Callen DeLouis. Many Great Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Best buddies to his four fur brothers Miko, Lindi, Loki and Gunner. Great Grandson of the late Henry and Mary Kay Ihrig, Bartley and Rose Mooney and Robert and Bernice Berg, Sr. He was blessed to have endless support from his Rocco's Warriors family. Family and friends are invited to remember Rocco at JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE / PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. & 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747)., Wednesday, March 20, 3-8 p.m. Blessing service Thursday, March 21, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson St., Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. www.jobefuneralhome.com