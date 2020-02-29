|
MELL ROCCO L.
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Rocco L. Mell. Rocco passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on February 27, 2020, at the age of 96. Rocco was born on February 11, 1924 in McKees Rocks, PA to Ferdinando and Rose Mell. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Huntz) Mell. He is survived by his children, Melanie (Timothy D.) Hinton, Rocco (DiAnne), Robert (Pam Schmidt and her daughter Jessica), Richard, Rodney (Sharon); and grandfather of Zachary, Ashley and Matthew Mell. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Dan LaRocco and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Rosa, Joseph, Antoinette, Nevaldo, Millie and Fred, and many family and friends. Rocco served in WWII in the Army Air Corps and was a Post Commander for Vesle Post 418. He worked as a sales manager at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for over 40 years. Rocco was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was an usher for many years. The Mell and Hinton families would like to thank those that were a part of Rocco Mell's 96 years. The respect and love he was shown throughout his years were immeasurably appreciated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . Family and friends may visit SUNDAY, 2-8 p.m, at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, where prayers will be offered Monday, 11:00 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Mary's Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020