William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anne Church
400 Hoodridge Drive
Pittsburgh, PA
ROCCO P. COZZA

ROCCO P. COZZA Obituary
COZZA ROCCO P.

Age 39, of Bethel Park, formerly of San Diego, CA. Beloved Son of Theodore and Elizabeth "Penny" Cozza; dear brother of T.R. (Kimberly) Cozza; fiance of Maria. Rocco was employed with GEICO Insurance in California. Family and friends welcome Monday and Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd. Scott Twp. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne Church 400 Hoodridge Drive, Pittsburgh 15234, Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Cancer Care Center, 4117 Liberty Ave. Pittsburgh 15224 www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
