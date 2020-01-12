|
|
COZZA ROCCO T.
Age 39, of Bethel Park, formerly of San Diego, CA. Beloved Son of Theodore and Elizabeth "Penny" Cozza; dear brother of T.R. (Kimberly) Cozza; fiance of Ana Maria. Rocco was employed with GEICO Insurance in California. Family and friends welcome Monday and Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd. Scott Twp. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne Church 400 Hoodridge Drive, Pittsburgh 15234, Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Cancer Care Center, 4117 Liberty Ave. Pittsburgh 15224 www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020