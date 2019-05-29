|
|
VOLPE, SR. ROCCO
On May 26, 2019, age 76, of Ohara Twp. Beloved husband of Georgine (Vidina) Volpe; loving father of Rocco, Jr. (Lynne) and Brian (Jacqueline) Volpe; grandfather of Gavin (Brooke), Hannah, Mia, Ainsley, and Ellie Volpe. Preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mary Volpe and his sister, Aurelia (the surviving August) Ferraro. Rocco proudly served in the United States Air Force, and worked for Henry Miller Spring and Barber Spring. Rocco was also a member of St. Joseph Parish. Friends received on Thursday, 12 noon to 8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Ohara Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019