Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Our Savoir, St. Cyirl of Alexandria Church
ROCHELLE T. (BOWERS) CLARK

ROCHELLE T. (BOWERS) CLARK Obituary
CLARK ROCHELLE T. (BOWERS)

Age 83, of Brighton Heights, on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Roy J. Clark; mother of Mark (Maria) Clark, Chris (Jack) Brennan, Kim (Andy) Nicopulos, Renee (Chuck) Mulligan and Roy Clark; also seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late John and Carmella Bowers; sister of John (Carol) Bowers. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mon. and Tues. at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ Our Savoir, St. Cyirl of Alexandria Church, Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
