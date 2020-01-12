|
CLARK ROCHELLE T. (BOWERS)
Age 83, of Brighton Heights, on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Roy J. Clark; mother of Mark (Maria) Clark, Chris (Jack) Brennan, Kim (Andy) Nicopulos, Renee (Chuck) Mulligan and Roy Clark; also seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late John and Carmella Bowers; sister of John (Carol) Bowers. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mon. and Tues. at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ Our Savoir, St. Cyirl of Alexandria Church, Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020