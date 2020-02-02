|
|
GENTILLE RODDA CATHERINE DEAN
Rodda Catherine Dean Gentille, 92, died peacefully on January 28, 2020. Formerly of Saddlebrook, AZ and Nashua, NH. She spent her childhood and many adult years in Pittsburgh, PA. Rodda was preceded in death by her loving husband John (2004); and son, Jon (2003). She is survived by her children Jan, Jay, and Tod as well as five grandchildren. Rodda will be missed by so many past students she deeply impacted, fellow teachers, friends and relatives from across the country.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020