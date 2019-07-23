McCLAIN RODNEY DeROY

Was born on July 29, 1960 to Edward Wade McClain and Geraldine Anita McClain in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Wilkinsburg Senior High School, he went on to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. Rodney fell asleep in death on July 4, 2019. He will be dearly missed by his mother, Geraldine Anita McClain; his sisters, Anita Lynn Mitchell and Lisa Denine McClain; his children, Monica Williams and John Edward McClain; his niece, Na-Tasha McClain-Hubbard; his nephew, Julian McClain-Hubbard; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The memorial service will be held on July 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriot Pittsburgh Shadyside, located at 5308 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224 near Shadyside Hospital. There will not be a charge for the Valet parking. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rodney Deroy McClain's name to the . Arrangements of care HOUSE OF LAW, INC. www.houseoflawinc.com.