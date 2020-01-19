|
|
GOWERS RODNEY F.
Age 53, of Moon Township, passed away on January 11, 2020. Born on October 27, 1966 to the late Rodney W. Gowers and the late Betty Ann (Barone) Gowers. Rodney was co-owner of the Jailhouse Saloon in Coraopolis and was currently the PA State Constable of Moon Township. He was a 1984 graduate of Quaker Valley High School. Beloved husband for 28 years of Tammy L. (Petroval) Gowers. Also survived by his mother-in-law, Jean Petroval (the late John), of Moon Township; brother-in-law, John (Yvette) Petroval of Moon Township; sister, Robyn Moore of Coraopolis; nieces, Ariel Petroval "his little buddy forever" of Moon Township, Paige Petroval of Robinson Township, Alana McKitrick of Weirton, WV, and Mackenzie Moore of Coraopolis; fur babies, Kahlua and Tito. Service were private at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in Rodney's name to Good Samaritan Hospice Heritage Valley Beaver Unit or Animal Friends. The family wishes to thank Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver for their wonderful and loving care.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020