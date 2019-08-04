Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
RODNEY HATTEN

RODNEY HATTEN Obituary
HATTEN RODNEY

Of South Park, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, age 83, beloved husband of the late Margaret Ann "Maggie" (Pugh) Hatten; loving father of Roger (Patty), Robert (Linda), Roger Scott (Olive), Joan Sherbak (Michael) and Steven (Ellen); also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rodney served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was a proud member of Ruthfred Lutheran Church in Bethel Park. Arrangements handled privately by the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
