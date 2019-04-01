Home

Matteson Funeral Home
40 Congress St
West Salem, OH 44287
(419) 853-4000
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
RODNEY LEE PIERSON


PIERSON RODNEY LEE

Age 50, of Freedom, PA, passed away suddenly in Elyria, OH. Born February 7, 1969 in Elyria, OH, he was a son of Jim and Anna Pierson of Lindside, WV and the late Norma I. Draper Pierson. He graduated from Northwestern High School in West Salem OH in 1986. He leaves behind many family and friends. A memorial service is planned on April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at MATTESON FUNERAL HOME in West Salem, OH for all family and friends. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
