GILLAN ROGER B.

Of Moon Township, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, following a battle with brain cancer. Beloved husband of Emilie A. Gillan for 52 years; father of Susan M. Dreves, late son, Douglas; and grandfather of Joshua Dreves and Isaac Dreves. He was a professor of English Studies and Communication Skills at Robert Morris University, retiring after 50 years in 2016. In retirement, he continued to volunteer in the writing center at RMU. He was a member of Genesis Church, Hopewell. Friends will be received at COPELAND'S Moon Township, 981 Brodhead Rd., Thursday, June 20, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral at Copeland's Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. led by Pastor Wayne Jackson followed by interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Township. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggest donations to be made to Genesis Church, 111 Cherryton St., Hopewell, PA 15001.