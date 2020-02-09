Home

ROGER L. TRAVIS

ROGER L. TRAVIS Obituary
TRAVIS ROGER L.

Age 68 of  Pittsburgh, PA  passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2020.  Son of the late Abram W. Travis (Lessie) and Alivia Britton Gould (Carlton);  beloved husband of Gerry Shields Travis; father of Abram R. Travis, Robert L. Travis (Kenesha) and Gerrod L. Travis;  brother of Beverly Clarke (Bill), Arlette Travis Dolphin, Allison Carmen (Kenneth), Carla Wyatt (Willie), Maryann Williams, Gail Little (Henry), Anthony Gould (Jennifer), David Murray, Carlton Gould, Jr., Milford Gould, and the late Ralph Gould and Sandra Gould; also survived by  aunt Doris Clark Nash; six grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4 – 8 p.m.  at Ebenezer Baptist Church 2001 Wylie Ave.  Pgh. PA 15219 where Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m.  Interment Allegheny Cemetery 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
