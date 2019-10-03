|
LEWIS ROGER
Peacefully, on Sunday, October 29, 2019, age 81 of North Huntingdon. Roger was born in Buenos Aires to the late Arturo and late Evelyn (Duffill) Lewis. He was the devoted husband of 57 years of Phyllis (Bolton) Lewis. Loving father of Kevin (Diane) Lewis of Finleyville, David (Renee) Lewis of Freehold NJ. Honorary father of Koen (Linda) Desmedt of Maaseik, Belgium, Karen (Peter Su) Van Dusen, of Pittsburgh. Grandfather of Bethany, Jonathan, Rhiannon, Evan, and Kiersten Lewis. Honorary grandfather Goele and Ine Desmedt, and Kai Su. Roger is also survived by his sister, Joan (John) Mackenzie of Easley, SC, nephews, Andrew, Christopher and Guy, and many friends. Born and raised in Argentina of British ancestry, his great-grandparents were among the first Europeans to settle in Patagonia. Roger was proudly nationalized a US citizen in 1967. He worked as an engineer at Westinghouse Air Brake from 1960-1998 with assignments in Buenos Aires, Argentina (2 years) and Johannesburg, South Africa (2 years) and was a recognized expert in railway braking systems, with three patents. After retiring from Westinghouse Air Brake, he worked as a consultant with Adtranz (now Bombardier) and STV as well as contributing to other technical and popular articles about railway history. Roger was a Communicant of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Wall, PA, active member of the Irwin Lions Club for 45 years, active in Scouting leadership for 7 years and active in the American Field Service student exchange program. Family and friends received in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave, Wilmerding, Pa 15148, 412-824-4332, on Friday from 2pm to 8pm. A Lions service will be held at 6pm, followed by Panachida at 7pm. Divine Liturgy will be said on Saturday at 10am in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Wall. Due to road construction, please enter Wall via Route 48. Roger will be laid to rest in Monongahela Cemetery, Braddock. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019