|
|
RUTKAI ROGER
Of O'Hara Township, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Christine Rutkai; loving father of Roger (Jay) Rutkai, Jr., Christopher (Julie) Rutkai, JoAnn (Ronald) Wittschen and Harry (Amanda) Holmes; grandfather of Mara, Noelle, Griffith, Gabriel and Lailah; and brother of Janet Cashin, Marilyn (Mike) Kosnac and the late Karen Durney. Per Roger's wishes, there will be no visitation. Services are to remain private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , www.stjude.org, or Wreaths Across America, www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019