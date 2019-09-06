|
STEWART DR. ROGER
Age 69, was born in Callicoon, NY to Rudolph Stewart and Helen McLaughlin, passed away on Tuesday, August 27th in Mesa, AZ. After growing up on a dairy farm, he became a Vietnam Veteran, a union electrician, and ultimately, a doctor after graduating from Life Chiropractic College in Atlanta. He continued his education with nutrition and alternative medicine, which allowed him to spend the last 30 years helping others at his office in Pittsburgh. He had enormous love for his family and friends, music, travel, golf, and supporting the NY Jets. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of 41 years; his four children, Jennifer, Amy, Ryan and Rachel; and his six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is being held on Saturday, September 7th at the Cherry Hill VFD, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. for those who wish to attend.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019