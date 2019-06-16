BROWN, JR. ROGER STUART

Passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019, at the age of 92. He had a wonderful life. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lea Vaughan Brown; his sons, Chris Stuart, from Truckee, California, and Roger "Chip" Paulding, from Hanover, New Hampshire, of whom he was so proud; also, their wives, Susanne and Jennifer; and his grandchildren, Tessa, Becca, Spencer, and Sawyer. Roger's athletic experiences started at Mountain Lake High School in New Jersey when, as a sophomore, he quarterbacked the County Champions team and won the County pole vault event in Track. He then transferred to Stanton Military Academy where, at this graduation, he was awarded the Athletic Achievement Trophy for his contribution to three All State Champion teams in football, boxing and track where he placed first in the pole vault and javelin, third in low hurdles, and second in the broad jump. After graduation, he served with the 78th Infantry Division in late 1945 and 1946 in Berlin, Germany. After his discharge, he worked for a year, and then was accepted at John Hopkins University. He won two varsity letters his freshman year and was first string QB, HB, RB and Defensive Back during his four years of play on the football team. Hopkins was invited to play in the Tangerine Bowl in 1947 for the Small School National Championship, but the University declined due to academic concerns. After graduation from Hopkins, he was a charter member of the Alumni Advisory Council, and in 2008 was inducted into The Heritage Society of the J.H.U. Whiting School of Engineering. One week after graduating in 1951, Roger went to work at Flowline Corporation in New Castle, Pennsylvania. In 1959, he was elected Vice President of Sales and a Board member. He completed his 40 years with the company as President and CEO. He was also President of the American Pipe Fittings & Flange Association and as such led the industry in the first successful stainless piping comports dumping litigation against the Japanese. He was also on the boards of Badger Industries, Quality Rolls, and Markovitz Enterprises. His memberships included the Sewickley Presbyterian Church, New Castle Country Club, Allegheny Country Club, Duquesne Club, and the New York Engineers Club. He was a qualified open water sailor and the family sailed the Caribbean during ten Christmas vacations. The funeral will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Symphony Association, Development Office, 600 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or the Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 414 Grant St., Sewickley, PA 15143. Arrangements by COPELAND'S.