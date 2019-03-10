|
|
MATHER ROLAND D.
Age 79, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana passed away Friday at University of Louisville. He was a retired Federal Administrative Law Judge. Roland was a 32nd degree Mason, York Rite, Shriner and a member of the American and Indiana Bar Association. He was also a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Roland and his wife were "American Parents" to several international children. Preceded in death by parents, Howard and Elizabeth Mather. Survivors, wife of 55 years, Beth (Fuqua) Mather; and numerous cousins. Visitation: 3 -8 p.m., Wednesday at the Market Street Chapel of NAVILLE AND SEABROOK FUNERAL HOMES, 1119 East Market Street, New Albany, Indiana and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Thursday at Centenary United Methodist Church. Funeral: 1 p.m., Thursday at Church. Interment: Galena Cemetery, Galena, Indiana. Expressions: Donor's choice and will be gratefully accepted.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019