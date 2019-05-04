ROMINGER, JR. ROLAND EDWARD "JACK"

Formerly of Highland Park, on Thursday, May 1, 2019, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Judith Young Rominger; adored father of Melissa "Mia" Rominger Segall; father-in-law of Arie Segall; proud grandfather of Noah, Nate, and Jack Segall; cherished son of the late Mabel Lovins Rominger and Roland Edward Rominger, Sr., of Toledo, Illinois. Jack proudly served his country as a Marine, 2nd Division, in the Pacific during WWII. After returning from the war, he attended college on the GI Bill and became interested in the new medium of television broadcasting, working as a Floor Director at both WFLA in Tampa, FL, and at WQED in Pittsburgh, PA. Jack was a true Renaissance man. He was a poet, eventually serving as the President of the Pittsburgh Poetry Society. His other passions included pottery and stained glass. He was a devoted caregiver to countless plants, animals, and people. After the premature death of his wife, he dedicated his life to his young daughter, Mia. His legacy of sacrifice, faith, grace, and kindness lives on in his family. He will be forever missed. A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church, 315 Shady Ave., on Monday, May 13, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Calvary Episcopal Church, Pastoral Care Fund. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.